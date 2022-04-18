Mumbai Airport's air cargo observes 30% rise in cargo volumes

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)’s air cargo observed a rise of close to 30% in movement as compared to the last financial year. While the international cargo volumes grew by 26%, the domestic cargo volumes were up by 40%. The top 3 destinations which observed the highest import via CSMIA include China, Germany, and US, respectively. While the US, UAE and Germany remain the top destinations in terms of exports.

The top airlines catering to the maximum cargo from CSMIA include IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst in the domestic segment. While Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines were the top 3 airlines catering to the highest cargo load internationally in the last financial year.

With cargo transportation across the globe operating at full capacity, the CSMIA observed a total of 76,736 domestic flights facilitating the total domestic cargo movement, besides catering to 46,099 flights in FY21. Meanwhile, 17,570 international flights contributed to imports and exports were observed in the last financial year through CSMIA’s air cargo terminal.

Furthermore, critical life-saving medicines and equipment continue to be the need of the hour and the CSMIA worked towards transporting a total of 397 million doses of vaccines out of which 58 million doses were exported to 76 international destinations and 339 million doses were transported to 49 domestic destinations.

In addition, 1000 tons of Oxygen concentrators, 50 tons of Oxygen Generators and 150 MT of COVID relief medicines were also handled meticulously at CSMIA’s air cargo terminal.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:33 PM IST