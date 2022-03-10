Mumbai airport wins ACI's best airport ranking 5th year in row

Mumbai: From Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate baggage tag themselves, Self-Baggage Drop counters (SBD) to e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass before proceeding to the security check are just some of the proactive initiatives which are examples of the said commitment to quality service.

Focusing on promoting a contactless journey, the airport expedited its planned developments and launched initiatives like introducing a touch-less feature via QR-code based technology to its self-check-in kiosks during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The ACI ratings continue to be one of the most prestigious laurels in the aviation segment that recognize the best airports in the world. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate the airport services before boarding their flight.

The scientific methodology and strict quality control procedure following global standards undertaken by the committee is a proof of the award’s fairness in identifying the airport’s excellence in service parameters that go beyond satisfying the needs of travelers.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:45 PM IST