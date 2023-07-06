Mumbai Airport Expands Security Check Area At T2, Boosts Passenger Capacity

Representative Picture

Expansion and upgradation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Security Checkpoint Area (SCP) at T2 Terminal of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been completed resulting in lower wait time and increased convenience for passengers.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, had directed Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to complete the expansion and upgradation in three Phases as per which Phase 1 was completed on March 31, 2023, and Phase 2 on June 30, 2023. This has created additional space to increase the capacity of the terminal, ensuring ease for passengers and thereby helping reduce congestion, according to a PIB press release.

Seamless air travel for passengers

In line with the recovery and resilience shown by the Indian aviation sector against the global COVID-19 pandemic, the country has seen a huge surge in daily passenger traffic and has resulted in creation of an aspirational India which is willing and ready to fly. In response to this demand, MIAL in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has outlined a comprehensive plan to augment capacity and upgrade the first of its kind Integrated SCP facilities for enhancing the passenger experience and ease of travel at Terminal 2.

This strategic initiative is designed to enhance processing capacity, reduce wait times, and provide a seamless yet secure travel experience to passengers.

To further enhance the experience, CSMIA has deployed ushers to guide passengers and provide priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants, and specially-abled passengers.