Mumbai Airport Customs Rescues 4 Endangered Hornbill Birds Smuggled From Bangkok; Surat Couple Arrested

Customs officials at Mumbai airport rescue four endangered hornbill birds smuggled from Bangkok by a Surat-based couple | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has rescued four endangered hornbill birds at the Mumbai airport from a Surat based couple, who tried to smuggle the birds into the country by hiding them in luggage, agency officials said on Tuesday. The sources said that each bird is sold for around Rs 3 to 4 lakh to high end customers.

According to the Customs sources, the couple had arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Bangkok on Monday. After a search of their luggage, four hornbill birds were found hidden inside. Sources said that the four hornbill birds belonged to Visayan and Sulawesi species, which are highly endangered.

"These hornbills were stuffed in a plastic container kept inside a bag that was full of chocolates. The birds were found to be alive. After being rescued, they were stabilised, hydrated and given food in consultation with wildlife experts. As these birds are not native to India, they were sent back to Bangkok with due formalities," a Customs official said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) issued orders for deportation of the birds back to the country of their origin as per the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, following which the birds were sent back to Bangkok, the forest official said. As per the provisions of the Act, any exotic animal seized in illegal trafficking needs to be deported back to the country of origin or the country from where it was being trafficked.

The accused persons were arrested on Monday and were produced before the court on Tuesday which granted them bail for a surety of Rs 50000 each, sources said.