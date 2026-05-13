Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Ulhasnagar Couple For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Couple held by Airport Customs for smuggling Rs 10 Cr drugs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: Mumbai Airport Customs have arrested an Ulhasnagar-based couple for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at around Rs 10 crore sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs sources, on Monday night, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted two passengers, identified as R.A. Sharma and his wife G.R. Sharma, on the basis of spot profiling, suspecting that they might be carrying contraband items after they arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by both the passengers was conducted by the AIU officers, and the trolley bag carried by passenger R.A. Sharma was found stuffed with a total of five black-coloured plastic packets containing a greenish-coloured substance in lump form.

The trolley bag of Sharma's wife was found stuffed with a total of five plastic packets containing a greenish-coloured substance in lump form.

Customs recover nearly 10 kg of hydroponic weed

"On cutting the recovered packets, the packets were found stuffed with a greenish-coloured substance in lump form having a strong pungent smell. The officer tested the same using a field testing kit of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) substance, which showed positive results for the flowering or fruiting tops of Marijuana (hydroponic weed), a substance covered under the NDPS Act," said a Customs officer.

The Customs officers recovered a total of 9,974 grams of the flowering or fruiting tops of Marijuana (Hydroponic Weed) and seized the same on the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India.

During their statements to Customs, they admitted that they were aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of Marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under laws prevalent in India.

Also Watch:

Probe underway to trace drug cartel links

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the respondents disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," the officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/