Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 40-Year-Old Ulhasnagar Man With ₹60 Lakh Drugs Hidden In Metal Containers At CSMIA

Customs officers seize cannabis concealed in metal containers from Bangkok passenger at Mumbai airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 28: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 40-year-old Ulhasnagar resident for allegedly smuggling drugs cleverly concealed in metal containers. The arrested person has been identified as A.M. Raheja.

Passenger intercepted at airport

According to Customs sources, Customs officers intercepted one passenger, namely A.M. Raheja, on the basis of specific intelligence, after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted for detailed examination. His trolley bag was found stuffed with two metal containers.

On opening the metal containers, the metal containers were found stuffed with fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

Drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized

The officer then weighed the total fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), which resulted in recovery of total net weight of 596 grams valued at around Rs 60 lakh.

Accused statement recorded

Raheja was served with summons and directed to appear before the Air Customs Superintendent, Mumbai Customs. His statement was recorded wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling of ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India.

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Probe underway

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for Raheja in court, after which he was granted bail.

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