Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 21-Year-Old Kerala Man For Allegedly Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Gold Hidden In Shoes From Dubai At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized gold allegedly concealed inside a passenger's shoes and launched a probe into a suspected smuggling syndicate | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 1: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have unearthed a gold smuggling syndicate and arrested a 21-year-old Kerala-based man for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 2.88 crore sourced from Dubai. The accused had allegedly concealed gold bars in his shoes.

Gold Recovered From Shoes

According to sources, Customs officers intercepted passenger M.A. Mirsa after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Dubai.

He was intercepted while crossing the green channel. The examination of the goods, as well as the personal search of the passenger conducted by the Customs officers, resulted in the recovery and seizure of gold bars from the shoes he was wearing.

The Customs officers of the Passenger Clearance Group handed over the seized goods to officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) after completion of the valuation panchanama.

The Customs officers then recorded the statement of the accused, wherein he admitted to the possession, concealment, carriage, non-declaration and recovery of gold worth Rs 2.88 crore.

Probe Into Smuggling Nexus

“In his statement, he admitted that he was involved in smuggling of gold in lieu of monetary consideration. If left unchecked, this modus operandi is likely to be exploited by smugglers in a big way, even to smuggle other contraband items which might be detrimental to national security. This modus operandi is required to be nipped in the bud also to avoid huge financial loss to the exchequer,” said a Customs officer.

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The officer added, “The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage and the nexus is yet to be revealed by the accused. Further investigation is being carried out to break the bigger nexus involved in the smuggling activities.”

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