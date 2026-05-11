Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Dubai Passengers For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹3.15 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrests two passengers arriving from Dubai after seizing smuggled gold worth ₹3.15 crore at CSMIA | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling gold collectively valued at Rs 3.15 crore. In one of the cases, the arrested passenger told Customs officials that his actions were prompted by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and recent attacks in the Dubai region.

Fearing for the security of his foreign holdings, the passenger allegedly attempted to relocate his liquid assets to India by converting them into gold and smuggling them to evade duty structures and regulatory scrutiny.

Gold worth Rs 1.74 crore seized from passenger

According to Customs sources, in the first case, based on Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, Customs officers booked a case of gold smuggling involving a high-income professional working in the financial sector who arrived in Mumbai from Dubai.

A detailed examination of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 1.257 kg of 24KT crude gold provisionally valued at Rs 1.74 crore. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

"During preliminary interrogation, the passenger revealed that his actions were prompted by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and recent attacks in the Dubai region. Fearing for the security of his foreign holdings, the professional attempted to relocate his liquid assets to India by converting them into gold and smuggling them to evade duty structures and regulatory scrutiny. It is understood that there is an urge to secure one's assets during a geopolitical crisis. However, circumventing the law carries severe legal consequences, including imprisonment and total forfeiture of the assets," said a Customs official.

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Gold dust concealed in cigarette packet

In another case, based on APIS profiling, a passenger arriving from Dubai on Sunday was intercepted. On examination, officers recovered 24KT gold dust in wax form (four pouches) having a net weight of 1.02 kg, provisionally valued at Rs 1.41 crore.

The passenger had allegedly concealed the gold paste inside a packet of cigarettes and was later arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

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