Mumbai Airport Cab Booking Changes: Uber Gets P6 VIP Parking, Ola & Rapido Shifted To P5 |

Mumbai: Passengers arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) now have to follow revised pick-up arrangements for app-based cabs, with Uber operating from Parking 6 (P6) VIP and Ola and Rapido shifted to Parking 5 (P5). Their earlier facility at Parking 4 (P4) has been opened to private vehicles from November 3.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the pickup counters, branding and facilities of Ola and Rapido were removed from P4 on November 1, while Rapido’s parking point had reportedly become unavailable from October 30. Uber, meanwhile, moved its operations from P4 to P6 VIP.

Passengers Seek Clarity Over Pickup Points

Under the revised arrangement, passengers booking Ola and Rapido are required to reach P5. Some have reported difficulty locating the designated pickup point, particularly while carrying luggage, with drivers reportedly helping customers navigate the parking area.

The change has also prompted questions about access for other tourist transport operators. A flyer took to X to seek clarification, asking whether access to the P6 level had been blocked for tourist pickup vehicles such as Avis and whether the facility was now exclusively meant for Ola and Uber.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Airport Clarifies On Pickup Confusion

Responding to the query, Mumbai Airport clarified that P6 access had not been blocked but had been designated exclusively for Uber pickups. In its response, the airport outlined the revised allocation of parking facilities, stating that P6 would be used for Uber pickups, while P5 would accommodate Ola, Rapido and tourist vehicles, including Avis. P4, meanwhile, has been reserved for premium pickups involving commercial and private vehicles, subject to traffic arrangements.

The airport also advised passengers to visit its official website for further details. The clarification indicates that tourist transport operators have not been excluded from the airport's pickup facilities, but have been directed to P5 along with Ola and Rapido.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/