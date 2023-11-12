Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI 'Satisfactory' At 74 With Clear Skies, BKC Breathes 'Poor' Air | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with mildly cold breezes in the morning on Sunday. Mumbai witnessed improved air quality in several parts of the city as a result of the rains that showered few days ago. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 25.2°C while the humidity was 71%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 74.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 88 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 115 AQI Moderate

Malad: 173 AQI Moderate

BKC: 204 AQI Poor

Borivali: 123 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 130 AQI Moderate

Worli: 73 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 110 AQI Moderate

