Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation: 'Close Taloja Units For Now', BMC Tells MIDC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to temporarily shut down industrial units causing air pollution in Taloja. In the past, some industrial units were found to be emitting excessive pollutants, mainly in the form of chemicals and gases.

Construction activity has been found to be the reason behind increasing air pollution in Mumbai. The BMC has already issued 27 guidelines for construction and infrastructure projects in the city. However, cities near to Mumbai are also adding to increasing air pollution.

Considering the risk, the BMC has asked MIDC to keep a close watch on industrial units in Taloja. As per sources, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has a vigilance squad that inspects industrial units operating in Taloja MIDC Zone. The inspection is usually carried out at night, since most industries remain operational in the dark. At a press conference Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said: “I have asked MIDC to check if any industrial units are causing area pollution and, if so, temporarily shut them down.”

BMC app in December

The BMC has decided to develop a mobile application that will keep a record of measures taken by the civic body to control pollution. It will also have details of notices sent to construction sites and action taken against violators. The app will be activated by next month.