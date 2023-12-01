Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with a noticeable layer of fog in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed slightly cold mornings from the past few days with breezes throughout the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 22.2°C while the humidity was 87%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 92.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 101 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 81 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 83 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 140 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 100 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 110 AQI Moderate

Worli: 53 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 142 AQI Moderate