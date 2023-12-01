 Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92

Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 22.2°C while the humidity was 87%.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with a noticeable layer of fog in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed slightly cold mornings from the past few days with breezes throughout the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 22.2°C while the humidity was 87%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 92.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 101 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 81 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 83 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 140 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 100 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 110 AQI Moderate

Worli: 53 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 142 AQI Moderate

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Takes Initiative To Address City's Air Quality Woes Through Cloud Seeding
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92

Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Fog In Air; Overall AQI Stays Satisfactory At 92

Mumbai News: CBI Raids Top Railways Officials; 2 Caught Accepting Bribe Red-Handed

Mumbai News: CBI Raids Top Railways Officials; 2 Caught Accepting Bribe Red-Handed

FPJ Investigation Unearths Major Extortion Racket At Mumbai Air Cargo Complex Run By Senior Customs...

FPJ Investigation Unearths Major Extortion Racket At Mumbai Air Cargo Complex Run By Senior Customs...

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting &...

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting &...

Mumbai: Police Constable At Kanjur Marg Station Suspended For Consuming Alcohol On Duty

Mumbai: Police Constable At Kanjur Marg Station Suspended For Consuming Alcohol On Duty