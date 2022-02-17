Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan detained on way to protest against Hijab ban

Mumbai police detained AIMIM leader Waris Pathan while he was going to attend a protest organised by his party's women wing in suburban Malad in support of Muslim students in the Karnataka hijab row, an official said on Wednesday.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader was detained by the Worli police and taken to the police station in the afternoon and was released later, the senior police official said.

"I have been put under House arrest by Mumbai Police at my Worli residence as I was supposed to attend a peaceful protest organised by AIMIM Mumbai Women's Unit at malad mumbai against #Hijab Ban. Is democracy left under MVA govt rule?" he had tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:27 AM IST