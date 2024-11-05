Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's Capabilities

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail | Saurabh Raut

The Vande Metro, officially named the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, arrived in Mumbai once again on Monday during a trial run. This trial, conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, reached speeds of 130 km/h. The trial was conducted under the guidance of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technical arm of Indian Railways. Currently operational between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail previously underwent trials at 110 km/h.

An official from Western Railway confirmed the importance of this latest trial, stressing upon its role in evaluating the train’s performance on this key route. “In these kinds of trials, the RDSO team arrives, instrumentation is fitted into coaches, and during the run, it monitors vibrations, oscillations, and other vital rake health parameters. Then a decision is made on whether the trial is successful,” he said.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is undergoing rigorous testing, which includes monitoring vibrations and oscillations to assess the train’s performance.

This new rapid rail service is designed with modern amenities, featuring onboard toilets to enhance commuter comfort. It consists of 12 coaches with a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers, showcasing ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and a modular interior.

Read Also India's first Vande Metro train launched between Ahmedabad and Bhuj

A notable improvement over traditional suburban trains and metro systems is its advanced modular design, which includes ejector-based vacuum toilets.

According to an official, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to provide faster journeys between mid-distance cities, with rapid acceleration and deceleration capabilities contributing to its efficiency.