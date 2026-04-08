Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Marks Milestone With Ultra Heavy Beam Installation

In a remarkable engineering feat, one of the heaviest precast prestressed portal beams in India has been successfully launched over active railway tracks for the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The operation was carried out near Maninagar railway station on the Amdavad Vadodara section.

Weighing approximately 1360 metric tonnes, the massive structure marks a significant step forward in the construction of India’s first high speed rail corridor.

Precision work under tight timelines

The portal beam, measuring 34 metres in length with a cross section of 5.5 metres by 4.5 metres, was installed in a tightly coordinated operation lasting just 3.5 hours. The work was completed during a full traffic and power block in collaboration with Indian Railways.

Earlier, such operations were expected to take up to nine hours with extended caution periods. However, detailed planning and execution helped drastically reduce the time, ensuring minimal disruption to railway services.

Complex lifting operation

The installation involved a 2200 metric tonne crawler crane as the primary lifting equipment, supported by additional cranes and specialised machinery. Engineers used prestressed macalloy bars, heavy duty slings, and a customised lifting system to manage the enormous load safely.

The operation required careful coordination, especially as it was carried out over live railway lines with overhead electrical equipment and limited working space.

Challenges and safety measures

Executing the lift posed several technical challenges, including handling one of the heaviest loads ever placed over railway infrastructure in India. The beam had to be positioned at a height of around 15 metres with extreme precision.

Teams conducted continuous wind monitoring and alignment checks, while backup systems were kept ready to address any unforeseen issues. Safety protocols were strictly followed at every stage of the process.

Boost to Mumbai connectivity

The successful launch of the portal beam is expected to accelerate progress on the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, a project aimed at transforming intercity travel.

Once completed, the corridor will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, offering faster, efficient, and modern rail connectivity for passengers.

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