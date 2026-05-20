Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Completes Launch Of 130 Metre Steel Bridge In Gujarat |

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has achieved another major engineering milestone with the successful launch of a 130-metre steel bridge span over Indian Railway tracks near Tralsi village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

Officials said the newly launched span forms part of a 330-metre-long steel bridge that will cross the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor between the Surat and Vadodara sections. The bridge is designed as a three-span structure consisting of a 100-metre span, a 130-metre continuous span and another 100-metre span.

The 130-metre span was launched on May 16, 2026. Standing nearly 18 metres high and 15.5 metres wide, the massive structure weighs around 2,900 metric tonnes. Project authorities described the operation as one of the most technically demanding phases of the corridor’s construction.

Advanced engineering and precision execution

The bridge span was assembled on temporary trestles positioned 14 metres above the ground. Engineers used an automatic launching mechanism supported by two semi-automatic jacks, each capable of exerting a pushing force of 250 tonnes with mac alloy bars.

Constructed using nearly 1,21,373 Tor Shear Type High Strength bolts, the structure also features C5 system painting and metallic bearings to improve durability and withstand harsh weather conditions. The steel components were fabricated at a workshop in Umergaon, Gujarat, and are designed for a lifespan of 100 years.

Officials said the launching process was carried out under carefully coordinated traffic arrangements to ensure freight train movement on the corridor remained largely unaffected.

More steel bridges under construction

The 100-metre simply supported span, weighing around 1,500 metric tonnes, had already been erected at the site in March 2026. Another 100-metre continuous span, weighing around 1,600 metric tonnes, will also be installed in the coming months.

Out of the 17 steel bridges planned in Gujarat for the bullet train project, 14 have already been completed. Overall, 28 steel bridges are planned along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor.

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