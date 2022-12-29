Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train | NHSRC invites bids for 25KV electrification systems

Picture for representation

Mumbai: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) has invited bids for the design, manufacture, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of two 25KV power supply electrification systems for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The last date for bid submission is Apr 17, 2023. The work would be suitable for running high-speed trains at speeds up to 320 kmph.

“The contract will include work on the traction power supply system which includes 14 traction substations and associated works, distribution power supply system for non-traction loads and installation of overhead equipment (OHE) for the entire 508km stretch of the Mumbai-Ahamada bullet train routes and depots,” an NHSRC official said, adding that some material and equipment such as cantilever assemblies, overhead conductors, etc would be imported from Japan.

Meanwhile, other works related to the project are in full swing. A tender has already been floated for the construction of a bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex. The first section of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Gujarat is expected to open in 2026.