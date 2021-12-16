Mumbai: After Western Railway’s pod hotel, Central Railway to construct another at CSMT

After Western Railway’s pod hotel at Bombay Central station, the Central Railway also decided to construct a pod hotel at CSMT. The tendering process has already been completed, and if all goes according to the plan, it will be started within 120 days.

This pod hotel will be constructed beside of mainline women waiting room. "Location of proposed pod hotel is already finalized," said an officer of CR adding that letter of acceptance was already issued to the party selected through the tendering process on December 8th 2021.

As per rule, after issuing of a letter of acceptance, the contractor needs to submit a design of the proposed pod hotel with 22 days. " After approval of the design by the competent authority, the contractor needs to construct pod hotel with 90 days, "said a senior officer of CR added that if all goes according to the plan, the second pod hotel of the city's railway stations will be ready within 120 days.

A pod hotel features a large number of small bed-sized rooms. These hotels provide basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms at conventional hotels.

"A pod hotel is compact, packed full of comfortable design, attractive features and competitively priced. The beauty of the space is the absence of excess," an official said.

Earlier in November first pod hotel of the city railway stations was opened at Mumbai Central Station of WR.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC) officials, pod hotel of Mumbai Central is getting a good response.

Between November 9th to November 30th, 84 slots for 12 hours and 62 slots for 24 hours were booked. Similarly in December 2021 till 14th December 157 slots for 12 hours and 106 slots for 24 has already been booked.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:06 PM IST