Mumbai: After six months, man arrested for drug peddling

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a history-sheeter allegedly involved in three drug-related cases in Pydhonie on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan.

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “We received a tip-off that Pathan was going to meet his accomplice in Pydhonie. On Monday, a team laid a trap and arrested the accused. He has been evading arrests since the last six months.”

“Pathan is involved in two other cases registered with the NCB. He is involved with drug trafficker Iqra Qureshi who has been arrested. Pathan is a gangster and has seven cases registered against him,” Wankhede said.

Earlier this year, the cops had arrested two more people Parvez Khan and Arif Bhujwala in connection with the case and had seized 5.3 kg of mephedrone (MD), 6.1 kg of ephedrine and 990 gms of methamphetamine. Also, Rs 2.18 crore and two weapons have been seized.