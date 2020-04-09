Mumbai: After much labour, lensman gets e-pass to take pregnant wife to Malvan

Mumbai: A timely suggestion by one of Mumbai's finest and a timelier tweet enabled a city lensman to obtain an emergency pass that would enable him to reach Malwan with his eight-month pregnant wife and deliver her to the care of her parents. He had made two attempts to leave the city but had been thwarted both times because of the ban on travel in the ongoing lockdown.

The Vile Parle resident had been wracked with worry ever since his wife fell ill and needed medical and personal care. He wanted to take her to their hometown in Malwan, where both their parents live. But his attempt to leave the city was thwarted by police at the Sion checkpost on April 6. He took another chance on Tuesday, only to meet with the same fate, this time at the hands of Vile Parle police.

A policeman had then suggested the lensman get an e-pass from the local police station if he were so desperate to leave town. Accordingly, Nerurkar went to Vile Parle police station.

Much to his dismay, there was no help forthcoming at the police station though the couple waited awhile. This time, another police officer suggested Nerurkar approach the zonal deputy commissioner's office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The couple proceeded to BKC.

However, even at the DCP office, the couple was forced to wait. A now desperate Nerurkar tagged their official handle on Twitter and recounted his ordeal. Within minutes, he was called by the police team monitoring the Twitter handle and shortly after, he was ushered in to meet the DCP, said a senior police officer.After verifying the reason and conducting medical tests, the couple were granted an emergency pass and sent on their way.