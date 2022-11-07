Mumbai: After how many mishaps at King's Circle bridge will authorities swing into action

Mumbai l King's Circle Bridge: Yet another barricade rammed | FPJ

The Free Press Journal last month reported how the BMC allowed the Central Railway (CR) to erect a height gauge near the Sion Hospital, which will prevent the tall containers and heavy vehicles from passing under the King’s Circle bridge.

The CR had said that the work will start by the second week of October and will be completed by November. A month has passed and the work is yet to commence.

As per the plan, the CR and the city traffic police were supposed to erect a height gauge on both ends of the King’s Circle railway bridge; one near the Sion Hospital, another at the ends, towards Dadar.

“We are waiting for the traffic police to give us approval for the traffic block on the road. Once that's done, the work will be completed,” said a senior railway official while talking to The FPJ.

Meanwhile, the traffic authorities said that they have already provided a no-objection certificate to the railways. In order to create visibility for the drivers to see clearly the signs of ‘no entry for heavy,tall vehicles’, the traffic authorities had asked the railways to install blinker lights, with the promise of providing signboards. Till date, no such development has taken place while another mishap has already occurred.