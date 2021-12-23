Mumbai: After blast inside court complex in Ludhiana, city police on alert

Mumbai: After a blast inside a court complex in Ludhiana in Punjab on Thursday, the Mumbai police have issued instructions to all police stations to be alert.

Sources from the Mumbai police said instructions through messages were sent to all Deputy Commissioner of Police and senior police inspectors of all police stations.

The message to the senior police inspector claim all the Anti-terrorist cells of all police stations to check sensitive spots and areas and keep a curb on anti-social activities. "Nakabandi should be placed at major junctions to check any suspicious person or activity. Also, dog squad and quick response team should be on alert," said a police officer.

Similarly, seeing the upcoming Christmas festival the Mumbai police had declared an All-out operation across Mumbai. All the officers from the respective police station would be on the field checking any anti-social activities. Any person found suspicious or externed from the jurisdiction will be arrested as per procedure," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:35 PM IST