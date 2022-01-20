Mumbai: After attack on pregnant forest guard in Satara, Aaditya Thackeray warned such acts will not be tolerated

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray took a serious note of attack on a three-month pregnant lady forest guard on duty in Satara district and warned that such acts will not be tolerated in the state. "The accused has been arrested on Thursday morning and will face the law at its strictest. Such acts will not be tolerated,’’ he said.

Similarly, the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission also directed the Satara Police to take stern action in this regard. They were reacting to a video that went viral on social media in which a lady forest guard on duty in Satara district was brutally attacked by the locals.

An IFS officer Praveen Angusamy uploaded a video on his Twitter handle about an attack by locals on the lady forest guard. In a tweet, he said, "The Forest Guard (lady) in the video was on duty when she was brutally attacked at Satara for doing her job. FIR has been booked against the accused and they have been detained. Home strict and immediate action is taken against the accused of the barbaric act.’’

According to the police sources, a former sarpanch along with his wife attacked a lady forest guard at Palaswade in Satara district. A case has been registered at Satara police stations and the accused has been arrested. The lady forest guard was on duty when she was attacked and the video that went viral on social media led to a major outrage.

