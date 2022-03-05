e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Mumbai: Advocates association writes to HC against Consumer Commission’s acting President Santosh Kakade

The consumer complaint was filed in 1990’s against a Solapur hospital and Kakade, who is a surgeon.
Bhavna Uchil
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Consumer Courts Advocates Association has written to National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the Bombay HC against the acting President Santosh Kakade of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for ‘judicial misconduct’ as he dismissed a medical negligence case against himself.

He had restored the case last month. He had dismissed an appeal where he was one of the respondents. The consumer complaint was filed in 1990’s against a Solapur hospital and Kakade, who is a surgeon.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
