Mumbai: Advocate Seeks FIR Against Chembur Society Committee Over Alleged SIR Form Entry Restriction

An advocate has approached Nehru Nagar Police alleging he was stopped from entering a Chembur society to submit an SIR form | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: A Mumbai-based advocate has approached the Nehru Nagar Police Station seeking registration of an FIR against the managing committee of Godrej Central A to Z Towers Cooperative Housing Society in Chembur, alleging that he was prevented from entering the society premises to submit his uncle’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form before a Booth Level Officer (BLO).

In his complaint, advocate Prashant Vaikunth Nayak alleged that the incident took place on July 25, 2026, when he visited the society premises around 4.15 pm to submit the SIR form of his relative, Vinod Ganpat Prabhu, to BLO Kishan Kumar.

Advocate Alleges Entry Was Blocked

According to the complaint, a woman security officer had allegedly stopped him at the entrance and told him that security personnel had been instructed by the managing committee not to allow outsiders into the premises for submission of SIR forms.

Nayak alleged that he subsequently called the police, following which personnel from Nehru Nagar Police Station reached the society. The complaint states that society manager Kiran Pednekar also arrived and allegedly reiterated that he was acting on the directions of the managing committee and that Nayak would not be allowed to enter. The advocate further alleged that no written circular, resolution or statutory authority supporting the restriction was produced despite his demands.

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Society Manager Yet To Respond

FPJ had contacted Mr Pednekar seeking his version; however, he neither responded to phone calls nor to the WhatsApp messages sent to him on Wednesday seeking his version.

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