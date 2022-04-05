Mumbai: Advocate loses Rs 19 lakh to KYC fraud

A 38-year-old South Mumbai based advocate lost over ₹19 lakh to KYC fraud recently, the fraudster posing as bank officials made the advocate to share One Time Passwords (OTP) and changed password of his net banking and transferred the money.

On Saturday when the complainant was at his home in Colaba, he received a text message from an unknown number informing his card had been blocked as his Know Your Customer (KYC) details have not been updated. A contact number was also given in the message for assistance.

In the message itself, there was purported notification link of Reserve Bank India (RBI) was provided which, as a reason the complaint did not suspected anything foul, he stated in his police statement.

When called the fraudster posing as bank official demanded customer ID of his account, however the victim informed that he doesn't have passbook at that moment. The fraudster then asked him was there any other account linked with his mobile number and demanded customer ID of that account and claimed that the other account/bank act as a guarantor.

After sharing customer ID the advocate received two OTPs on phone and one on email which he shared with the fraudster. Soon the complaint received a text message that his net banking passward had been changed, suspecting something was wrong he immediately contacted customer care number asking to freeze his account. Unfortunately at that time, bank's system maintenance work was underway and he was informed that it would take few hours.

Few hours later he was informed that his account had been frozen however by that time the fraudster had already transferred ₹19.19 lakh from his account. On advocate's complaint the Colaba police have registered an offence of impersonation and cheating along with relevant sections of Information Technology act.

Time and again, it has been seen that cyber fraud took place due to victim's mistakes only. Before calling customer care people should recheck the numbers and never share their details on phone, as well as OTPs, said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:38 PM IST