Mumbai advocate approaches HC to stop BMC from axing 90 trees for road widening project in Matunga

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the BMC to protect and preserve 90 trees which are coming in the way of widening of roads in Matunga East, near the Indian Gymkhana playground.

BMC has undertaken widening at Matunga East and Dadar Five Gardens and Hindi Colony. The roads are proposed to be widened from 8.22 mt to 13.71 mt.

What does the PIL state?

The PIL filed by Advocate Grishma Lad prays that the civic body “comply, follow and adopt” the recommendations and directions, in letter and spirit, issued by the HC in May 2015 in respect of protecting and preserving the trees.

On May 8, 2015, the HC had passed a detailed order issuing directions and recommendations to be considered for protection, preservation and felling of trees in case of road widening.

The plea highlights that the area has “roads with grove of trees which makes it a greencover in the urban agglomerations, which not only helps the residents with cooler air, shade and oxygen in a city where pollution is increasing by the day”.

Petitioner noticed BMC surveying trees last year and filed Letter of Objection

On September 11 last year, Lad noticed the BMC undertaking measurement of road and surveying/ counting trees in and around the said road. She immediately filed a Letter of Objection apprehending felling of full grown trees. As she didn’t receive any reply, she filed an RTI on October 18 seeking necessary information.

BMC's tree authority says they did not receive any proposal

In its reply, the BMC furnished the Development Plan as well as the information regarding identification of 90 trees. However, on inquiry, she was informed by the Tree Authority of the BMC that they have not received any proposal or application for cutting of trees in the area.

“It’s also observed by the petitioner that the trees coming in way of road widening are gagged till its stem, thereby completely blocking and covering it, which is hazardous and prejudicial for protection and survival of trees,” adds the plea.

PIL seeks direction to BMC to not gag the trees at stem area

Stating that gagging of trees would “eventually kill” them, unless circles or islands or some protective wall is created around them, the PIL states that the BMC is expectedto “strike a balance between the development and the environment”.

The PIL prays that the civic body be directed not to gag/ block the trees at its stem area while carrying out road widening work.

