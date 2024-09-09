Mumbai Admission Scam: 2 Booked For Cheating Woman Of ₹15.43 Lakh | Pexels

The Vile Parle police have registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly duping a woman of Rs15.43 lakh on the pretext of securing her son a berth in a college. According to the FIR, the accused, Aditya Maurya and Manjit Singh, had promised to secure a medical college admission for Manu Singh's son but failed to fulfill their promise, leading to the complaint being filed on September 5.

According to the police report, Manu Singh, 54, a teacher residing in Vile Parle East, had sought admission for her son Yash, who passed his 12th grade in Science in 2022. Yash had joined a tuition class and appeared for the NEET exam in May 2023. In August 2023, Manjit Singh from the tuition center contacted Yash's mother and offered her son admission to Kashibai Navale College in Pune under the management quota, quoting a total of Rs 90 lakh for the process. After some negotiation, Manjit Singh reduced the amount to Rs 75 lakh, which included admission fees, hostel fees, tuition fees, and Rs 11 lakh as his commission.

Manjit Singh then instructed the family to visit their Gurgaon office. Yash's parents visited the Gurgaon office and provided Rs9,500 in cash for an eligibility certificate.

After returning to Mumbai, Yash's parents transferred Rs15.34 lakh to the accounts of Manjit Singh and Aditya Maurya. Manjit Singh then instructed them to go to Pune and visit the college on September 28, 2023. Yash and his family went to Pune and waited outside the college. Maurya contacted them by phone and informed them that there was a server issue, asking them to return the next day. The next day, the family went to the college again, but Maurya repeated the same excuse and did not show up until 8.00pm. The family finally returned to Mumbai.

The next day, Maurya called them again, claiming that the admission letter was ready and asking them to visit Pune once more. However, both Maurya and Manjit Singh switched off their mobile phones after that. Growing suspicious, Manu Singh approached the police.

The police have registered a case against Manjit Singh and Aditya Maurya under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.