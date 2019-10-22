Mumbai: Adani Electricity offers Diwali discount

Mumbai: In a bid to reduce electricity consumption, which could eventually save the consumers money, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), a major power distributor, has come up with a discount offer on energy saving appliances. On the occasion of Diwali, it is providing 44 per cent discount on the purchase of five star rated fans and 47 per cent discount on refrigerators.

An AEML spokesperson said, "Refrigerators and ceiling fans contribute a significant portion of the electricity consumption in a typical household. Discount on energy efficient fans and refrigerators will help our customers to buy these products at affordable rates and also save on electricity bills. As energy efficient appliances cost more, we are bridging the price gap by offering rebate to help customers purchase these appliances and promote save energy."

The residential customers can avail the offer by registering for the program either by calling on their toll free number 19122 or filling up the registration form on the website.

Every year, the power company undertakes energy efficiency and energy conservation programs for customers with an objective to create awareness in the society on the importance of energy conservation and smart usage of energy. The programs aim at facilitating adoption of energy efficient technology in order to reduce customer demand and power purchase cost, while also reducing green house gas emissions which protects the environment.