Mumbai: Actor's son reports bomb blast threat to cops

The Mumbai police launched an investigation after son of a television actor alerted them about bomb threats. Soon after the call was made to the control room early on Saturday, the police traced the caller, the 26-year-old actor's son was in an inebriated state at the time of making the call, said police. He was later taken to Andheri police station where his statement was recorded.

According to the police, in his statement the actor's son said that he was using a video call app and was talking with an unknown man from neighboring country over the app. As per him, they were discussing about the recent T20 world Cup match between India and Pakistan, during their conversation the unknown person reportedly taunted the actor's son over India's defeat which led to an argument between the duo.

During the argument, the unknown person threatened about bomb blasts but did not mentioned place or time following which the actor's son dialled the police control room. He was later allowed to go after recording his statement, said police.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:16 PM IST