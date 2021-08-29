Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by NCB in drug case, to be produced before city court

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said.

Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here. He will be presented before a city court today.

Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested in the case. The duo were nabbed under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of NDPS Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Kohli's residence on Saturday evening. After the search operation under 'Operation Rolling Thunder' was initiated as a part of an intensive crackdown to wipe out MD, Kohli was taken to the NCB office for investigation after he was issued summons.

In a crackdown on drug peddlers and suppliers, the NCB had raided around 15-16 locations in the city, arresting at least seven peddlers. During one such raid on Saturday morning, police learnt that the arrested peddler supplied contraband to film personalities, including Kohli. Acting on this tip off, the team from NCB conducted searches at Kohli's Juhu residence.

While the NCB sources did not divulge if any contraband was found during searches. "After issuing summons to Armaan Kohli to join the investigation. He is being taken to NCB office," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told the FPJ. He further added, "It is a primary stage to comment and he is being taken to the office for further investigation."

This is not the first time Kohli came under police's scanner as in 2018. He was arrested by the Excise Department for holding alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitted number. He was also booked by the police for physical assault on his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, which were later dropped.

On Friday, the NCB nabbed television actor Gaurav Dixit, for alleged drug possession and he was produced in a court on Saturday, where police sought his custody, informing a court here that he was a member of a drug cartel. The NCB had been on the lookout for the actor for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year.

(With inputs from ANI and Priyanka Navalkar)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:38 AM IST