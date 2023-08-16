Mumbai: Accused Who Cheated By Putting Bogus Number On Truck arrested

Representative Image

The Kandivali police arrested the accused Mohammad Mobin Millat Khan for defrauding a government and a private bank by changing the chassis and engine numbers with bogus numbers to avoid confiscation of the borrowed truck.

In July last year, the Kandivali traffic department received information about two trucks with the same number parked near the Kabarla Maidan in front of Atharva College.

After this information, the police rushed there. At this time, the police saw two trucks of the same number standing there. Salim Mobin Khan, who was present there at this time, was detained by the police for questioning. When he was asked for the documents of both the trucks, he refused to give the documents. So he was summoned to produce the documents of the truck.

On investigation, one of the trucks was owned by Mohammad Mobeen. He lived in Ganeshnagar Society, Marve Link Road, Kandivali. The second truck belonged to Vinod Jagan Yadav. He was a resident of Gangadepada House, Dhaniv Road, Nalasopara.

After the traffic police went to both these places, the police came to know that both of them left for their village Patna in Bihar. Vinod Yadav had taken a loan of fourteen lakhs from a private bank while buying a truck.But as he could not pay the loan installments, he sold the truck to Mohammad Mobeen without informing the bank. He was also requested to pay the installments of the loan.

Since Vinod did not pay the installments to the bank, there was a possibility that the truck would be seized by the bank at any moment. Mohammad Mobeen kept the truck for his own use by changing the chassis and engine number along with his truck number to avoid confiscation proceedings.

Thus he had defrauded the bank along with the government. Therefore, on August 2022, the police had registered a case against the concerned accused for cheating by making bogus documents. As soon as the case was registered, the accused had fled. The police was searching for the accused for the last one year. Mohammad Mobeen Khan was arrested by the Kandivali police.

