Mumbai Accident Video: Tempo-Car Collision On Magathane Bridge Near Borivali Causes Traffic Snarl; Locals Rush For Rescue

Mumbai: A major road accident was reported on the Western Express Highway in Borivali East on Friday night after a tempo and a car collided near Metro Mall, triggering temporary traffic congestion in the area. The crash occurred on the Magathane bridge along the northbound stretch of the highway, leading swift response from locals and traffic authorities.

Video Shows Both Vehicles Damaged Severely After Crash

A video that surfaced on social media shortly after the incident shows the aftermath of the crash, revealing the severe damage sustained by both vehicles. The tempo involved in the accident was seen turned sideways in the middle of the road, indicating the impact of the collision. The other vehicle, a WagonR with a yellow number plate, believed to be operating as a cab, appeared to have suffered extensive damage.

Visuals from the scene show the WagonR badly crushed from the rear and right side, while the front portion was also heavily damaged. The windshield of the car was completely shattered, suggesting the force of the collision. Debris from the vehicles could also be seen scattered across the road.

Locals Rush To Rescue Those Involved In Crash

Amid the wreckage, several local residents and motorists were seen rushing to help those involved in the accident. In the viral clip, a man can be seen attempting to rescue a person trapped inside the tempo. The rescuer is seen trying to open the vehicle’s door to reach the driver, while the man inside the tempo gestures towards him, seemingly indicating that he is conscious and seeking help.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update On Crash

Authorities were soon alerted about the accident, following which traffic movement on the busy highway slowed down. The Mumbai Traffic Police shared an update regarding the situation through their official social media handle on X at around 11:30 pm.

“Traffic movement is slow at Magathane Bridge (Dahisar) northbound due to an accident between a tempo and car,” the traffic police posted, warning motorists about the congestion along the stretch.

Traffic officials and emergency responders later worked to clear the damaged vehicles and restore normal movement. About an hour after the initial alert, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued another update confirming that the affected stretch had been cleared. “Now traffic is clear,” the post stated, indicating that vehicular movement had resumed smoothly.

As of now, there have been no reports of fatalities in the accident. However, based on the visuals circulating online, it is suspected that occupants of both vehicles may have sustained injuries. Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the condition of those involved.

