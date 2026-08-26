Mumbai Accident: Container Truck Hits Divider On Eastern Express Highway Near Chembur, Traffic Hit; VIDEO

Mumbai Accident: Container Truck Hits Divider On Eastern Express Highway, Traffic Hit; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A container truck crashed into a road divider on the Eastern Express Highway near Chembur early Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic congestion during the rush hour.

A video of the aftermath has surfaced online, showing the long trailer stuck on the divider and partially blocking the carriageway. The viral video shows the trailer stranded on the divider, with traffic moving cautiously around the damaged vehicle. No major visible damage to the truck was seen in the footage.

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According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 5.30 am when the truck was travelling towards Thane and its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then crashed into the divider before entering the opposite carriageway.

The accident affected traffic movement on the busy route during the morning rush hour. However, details about the exact cause of the crash remain unclear. There have also been no immediate reports on the condition of the truck driver.

Telangana Bus Accident Kills 6

In a separate road accident in Telangana, six people, including five women, were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary container truck in Suryapet district early Wednesday. The accident took place at around 4.30 am on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Dwarakunta in Kodad mandal.

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According to police, the private bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru via Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh when it crashed into the container truck from behind. Police suspect that the truck had stopped after hitting a road divider before the speeding bus collided with it. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus.

The bus was carrying around 42 passengers at the time of the accident. Six passengers died at the spot, while 20 others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Kodad for treatment. Some of those injured were reported to be in critical condition.

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