Mumbai: Accident averted due to motorman's alertness

Picture of drum, which was lying on track removed by the moterman with the help of passengers and moterman Ashok Sharma | FPJ/Kamal Mishra

Ashok Sharma, Motorman of KP-7 Fast local, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.10 pm on September 1st, 2022, noticed that there was a drum lying on the track between CSMT-Byculla).

He applied the emergency brake but the drum dashed with the local, creating a loud noise and stopping. Sharma first secured the local and, after getting down from the local, found that the drum was full of stones and ballasts.

Had he not applied the brake, the impact could have damaged the cock, jumper wire, etc. of the local. The drum was removed with the help of passengers. Due to this, the train was late by 5 minutes at Byculla but reached Kalyan station on time.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 154 at RPF Post, Byculla. A major accident was averted due to the alertness of Ashok Kumar Sharma, the motorman. Passengers have appreciated his work.