Mumbai Accident: 2 Teenagers Killed As Car Collides With Divider On Western Express Highway At Vile Parle

Mumbai: A joyride taken by four college students, all aged 18, early on Saturday ended in tragedy, as two of them lost their lives in an accident on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on November 23.

About The Case

The four friends had set off on a late-night drive from Bandra to Goregaon. At the time of the accident, the driver was reportedly in an inebriated state and was speeding; test reports are awaited, according to police. Near the Sahara Star Hotel, the driver of the car, Sahil Mendha, 18, reportedly drunk and driving, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the divider between the service road and the bridge on the northbound side, resulting in the death of his two friends in the rear seat. The deceased have been identified as Jalaj Dhir and Sarthak Kaushik, both aged 18.

One Person Arrested

The Vile Parle police arrested Sahil Mendha, who holds a valid driving licence. A police officer said, “We have arrested the accused and collected his blood samples and are currently awaiting the report.”

According to the FIR, the complainant, Jedan Jimmy, 18, is a Santacruz resident, who is a first-year Bachelor of Business Administration student at the ATLAS SkillTech University, BKC. His friends Jalaj Dhir and Sahil Mendha too were first-year BBA students in the same institution but in different divisions. Their other friend, Sarthak Kaushik, was a first-year science student at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Vile Parle West.

They have been friends since 2002. On November 22, at noon, Jedan and Sahil took a cab to Jalajʼs residence. Jalaj lived at Oberoi Executive, Goregaon East. They spent the afternoon at Jalajʼs house, playing video games until 6.30 pm. Around 6.30 pm, Jedan and Sahil decided to visit their friend Jia Mehta, 18, who resides in Andheri West. They reached her home around 7.30 pm in an autorickshaw. At her residence, Sahil reportedly consumed two pegs of vodka while Jedan drank one peg.

After dinner, they chatted until 10.30 pm. At 10.30 pm, Jedan and Sahil left Jia’s house and returned to Jalaj’s residence in Goregaon East, by 11 pm. Around midnight, Sarthak contacted Jedan, inquiring about their whereabouts, and expressed a desire to join them. By 12.30 am, Sarthak arrived at Jalaj’s house. The four friends spent time chatting and playing video games. At approximately 3.30 am, they decided to go on a long drive to Bandra in Sahil’s car.

Initially, Jedan drove the car, as he possessed a driving licence. Around 4 am, Sahil took the wheel. They reached Bandra and purchased snacks from Sigdi in Bandra West at around 4.10 am. They then began their return journey. Sahil was driving at a speed of 120–150 km/h. Near the Sahara Star Hotel, he got allegedly confused about whether to take the service road or the bridge.

In his confusion, he lost control of the car, causing it to crash into the divider between the service road and the bridge on the northbound side. Jedan and Sahil sustained minor injuries. Jedan, with the help of two bystanders, transported Jalaj to the trauma hospital, Jogeshwari East. Later, Jalaj was shifted to the Kokilaben Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Sahil rushed Sarthak to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West, where doctors pronounced him dead after an examination. Jedan filed a complaint with the police.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections

The Vile Parle police registered a case against Sahil Mendha under Sections 106 (1) (Causing death by negligence), 125(a) and 125(b) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 184 (Driving at a speed that is dangerous to others) of the Motor Vehicle Act on November 23.