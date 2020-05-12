Mumbai Accident: 19-year-old killed, another injured after car collides with bus at Marine Drive

A 19-year-old man was killed and his friend were injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
Police officials said that the accident took place on S N Road near B D Somani Chowk.
Aaryman Rajesh Nagpal and Shouryasingh Sharad Jain, both 19 years old, sustained serious injuries in the accident, said an officer.
While Aaryman was declared dead at Harkishandas Hospital, Jain was undergoing treatment, he said.
The police were yet to ascertain who was driving the car, he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)