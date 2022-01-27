Mumbai: ACB issues third summons to IPS officer Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra ACB has issued third summons to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asking him to be present at the ACB office in Worli, Mumbai, on February 2, 2022, in connection with the enquiry which the agency is conducting on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange.

According to the ACB, Singh had proceeded on leave last year and was not traceable, till he surfaced before the Mumbai Police on November 25. The ACB was unable to record Singh's statement in an ongoing enquiry on the complaint of inspector Dange.

Earlier Singh was summoned to appear before the ACB on January 10, but he had cited pendency of hearing in the Supreme Court as the reason for not turning up. Singh was summoned for the second time by the ACB to get his statement recorded on January 18, but the IPS officer did not appear before the agency, citing the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter in February last year raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Dange in his letter had alleged that Singh’s 'aide' had demanded money for revoking his suspension. Singh had categorically denied these allegations. In March, last year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room. In July last year, ACB had initiated an open enquiry following allegations made by Dange.

The ACB had sought permission from the state government to carry out an open inquiry against Singh on allegations leveled by Dange after which the government had given its nod to the ACB to initiate an open inquiry into allegations of corruption against Singh and an order in this regard was issued on July 12.

