Mumbai: ACB books regional transport officer and one more in graft case

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a bribery case against an assistant regional transport officer and another accused for allegedly demanding bribe from the owner of a government-approved motor training center in order to approve the driving license of 30 people who had received training at the said center and had applied for it.

According to the ACB, accused Swapnil Mane, 32, an assistant regional transport officer, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 17,600 from the complainant. "The complainant had paid Rs 10,000 to Mane through the other accused Abjijeet Pawar, 33. However, Mane was insisting on the payment of the remaining Rs 7,600 from the complainant. The victim did not want to pay the bribe to the accused persons. He then approached the ACB and lodged a written complaint on July 9," said an ACB official.

On Monday, an ACB team verified the said complaint and found that the allegations made by the complainant against Mane and Pawar were true. It laid a trap and apprehended Pawar while had accepted the remaining bribe of Rs 7,600 from the complainant.