Mumbai: ACB books Jitendra Navlani in corruption case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a criminal case against Jitendra Navlani for allegedly accepting money from different private companies using the name of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. As per the ACB, from 2015 till 2021 Navlani and others have allegedly accepted Rs 58.96 crore.

According to the statement issued by the ACB, after enquiring into a complaint received by the ACB, it was revealed that Navlani, a resident of Colaba Causeway and others had used names of ED officials and had accepted Rs 58.96 crores from different private companies in consideration of doing their work.

"The said money was accepted in the form of consultancy fees or unsecured loans through shell companies. Hence an offense is registered against Navlani and others," the statement added.

In March, this year, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut while addressing a press conference had alleged that ED has indulged in extortion racket in the state. He had further claimed that ED officers and one Jitendra Navlani extorted over Rs 100 crore from builders and corporate offices.

Thursday, May 05, 2022