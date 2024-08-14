 Maharashtra: ACB Arrests GAD Official From Palghar For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Land Permission
The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught the deputy collector of the General Administration Department in an alleged graft case. The accused public servant has been identified as Sanjeev Jadhvar, who is posted in Palghar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: ACB Arrests GAD Official From Palghar For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe For Land Permission | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught the deputy collector of the General Administration Department in an alleged graft case. The accused public servant has been identified as Sanjeev Jadhvar, who is posted in Palghar.

According to the ACB, the complainant belonged to the tribal community and he had made a transaction to buy land from his community members. For purchasing and selling tribal lands, Collector's permission is required. Accordingly, the complainant had duly applied for the said permission on 28/09/2022 at the Collectorate, Palghar.

As the permission has not been received yet after applying, the complainant went to Collector Office, Palghar on 01/08/2024 and inquired, where a clerk demanded a bribe saying the complainant would have to pay Rs 50000 to "sir". As the complainant did not want to pay a bribe on 01/08/2024 he appeared before the ACB and gave a complaint in the matter.

On 13/08/2024, a trap was laid and Jadhvar was caught red-handed by an ACB team while allegedly accepting Rs 50000 from the complainant to give necessary permission.

