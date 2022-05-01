Mumbai: AC local fares slashed by 50%, to come in effect from May 5; check details here

Mumbai: The Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

"The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30," Danve had said.



Now, the railways has revised fares of AC local km wise. The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5km is reduced to Rs 35.

Advertisement

Apart from this, first-class fares of non-AC locals too have been reduced. The revised fares will come into effect from May 5, 2022.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has announced a 50 per cent cut in the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai.

The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said. He made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:29 AM IST