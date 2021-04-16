Mumbai: About 48K people inoculated in city on Friday

Close to 48,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday at the 126 Covid vaccination centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across the city.

According to the vaccine data, 47,724 registered beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,305 were administered with Covaxin. However, only seven minor side effects were reported at the centres on Friday.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said they are aiming to vaccinate around 4 million citizens among those above the age of 45 years by May 2021. With the turnout decreasing, we are taking several measures to ensure we cover the maximum population. We have increased the number of centres.

"With the existing centres, we have been vaccinating more than 50,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinated per day can be achieved with some more efforts.” he said

Kakani said the BMC at present has nearly 2.3 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 47,000 doses of the Covaxin. “Even if we keep getting supply at the present pace, we should be able to scale up slowly,” said Kakani.