Mumbai: Aarey conservation group meets deputy salt commissioner to clear path for construction of integrated metro depot at Kanjurmarg

Aarey Conservation Group met deputy salt commissioner of Mumbai on Wednesday urging to withdraw the litigation and clear the path for the construction of integrated metro depot at Kanjurmarg . A representation was made by this group and a letter was also submitted with their demands. A copy of the letter is also with the FPJ.

The letter reads four of Mumbai's metro projects have been held to ransom by your (salt commission) department. "Not just for Mumbai Metro 3, but we demand the immediate release of Kanjurmarg land for the remaining projects like Metro 6, 4A and 14. We urge you to withdraw your litigation in the Bombay High Court and clear the path for the construction of the Integrated Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg"

"We the citizens of Mumbai and our organisations humbly request you to not act as a blocker to the rights of Mumbai citizens to have their much-needed Metro infrastructure at the earliest. Please also note that every day of delay being caused by you is costing the tax payers a huge cost. Your magnanimity in handing over the land will only help get the goodwill of the people while helping the betterment of the city of Mumbai. We earnestly hope that you will consider our requests and help remove the obstacles that stand in the way of Mumbai's transport infrastructure," The letter reads.

The letter was signed by activists who are fighting for the conservation of Aarey that includes Stalin D, Biju Augustine, Cassandra Nazareth, Sanjiv Valsan, Godfrey Pimenta among other citizens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:56 AM IST