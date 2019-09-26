Mumbai: AAP kick starts poll campaign

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be making its debut in the state assembly polls. The party kick-started its election campaign from Wednesday with “Save Aarey Movement” led by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP members, earlier taking a stand against the cutting down of 2700 trees for the construction of metro carshed, stated the BJP has failed to protect the Aarey Colony.

Echoing the sentiments, Singh assured the villagers and local tribals living in the area that his party will take the issue to the Parliament in favour of declaring Aarey a forest and a heritage green belt.

“The government is interested in commercialisation even at the cost of the ecology, our party will put an end to the money making governance,” said Singh.

AAP national spokesperson and state chief Preeti Sharma Menon also informed even if the coalition doesn’t work out, AAP is ready to contest solo.