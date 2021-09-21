Mumbai: Aaditya wants QR codes to identify fully-vaccinated bldgs

Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday, reviewed the city’s Covid-19 preparedness and asked the BMC to create a special logo with a QR code that could be put up at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings where every member is fully vaccinated. “We reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination drive in the city. Mumbai District Collector (suburban) Nidhi Choudhary and additional municipal commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani and the deputy municipal commissioners were part of the meeting in which we discussed ways of increasing citizen participation,’’ said Aaditya. He also sought inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle the crisis and increase vaccinations.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:19 AM IST