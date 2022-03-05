Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray initiates road concretisation work in Aarey Colony, starts beautification work of Charkop lake premises in Kandivali

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday initiated road concretisation work in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said this road will be built with 15 culverts on a 7.5 km stretch for a safe passage for animals. Also, not a single tree will be axed, he added.

"Initiated road concretisation work in Aarey Colony. Very very proud to put it out there that this road will be built with 15 culverts on a 7.5km stretch for a safe passage for animals. Also, not a single tree will be axed. I truly thank MLA @RavindraWaikar ji for making it happen," he tweeted.

The Minister on Saturday also commenced beautification works of the Charkop lake premises in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

Under the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC's) tactical urbanism initiative, he said open spaces are being remodeled to create recreational spots for citizens.

"Commenced beautification works of the Charkop lake premises in Kandivali today. Under our tactical urbanism initiative, we are remodeling open spaces to create recreational spots for citizens. I thank Corporator @sandhya_vipul ji for her consistent efforts towards this initiative," he tweeted.

The Worli MLA on Saturday also inaugurated the newly refurbished and upgraded Fish Park in Borivali.

He tweeted, "Inaugurated the newly refurbished & upgraded Fish Park in Borivali along with MHADA Chairman @VinodG_ShivSena ji, MLAs @miprakashsurve ji & @PotnisVilas ji. Wonderful effort by Corporator @Tejasvee15 ji for making a fun attraction for families to enjoy!"

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:05 PM IST