Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Chowk at Carter Road in Bandra

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Chowk at Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra area today.

He was accompanied by Khansahab’s family during the inauguration.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "I had the honour to unveil the Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Chowk along with Khansahab’s family at Carter Road in Bandra today. His priceless contribution to music is enshrined in our nation's history, and this gesture is in honour of his rich legacy."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST