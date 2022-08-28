Mumbai: A day after murder of man by wife's college friend, one held | Pixabay

A complaint was registered on Saturday, by the wife of the man who was brutally killed in Santacruz East on Friday by her college friend, saying that the accused was threatening her to leave her husband and marry him, but ended up killing her husband because she rejected him.

According to the Vakola police, the deceased, Parvez Bashir Sheikh, was stabbed and killed after he confronted Akeel Sayyed, the accused, for harassing his wife. Sayyed, a resident of Santacruz, was friends with Sheikh’s wife Shahjahan since her college days.

Shahjahan's complaint mentioned that the accused was after her and forcing her to leave her husband and get married to him, when she denied to leave her husband and marry him, the accused started threatening her that he will harm her husband.

“Enraged at being rejected, the accused then met the victim and attacked him on his neck and hand with a sharp object which led to the victim's death,” said senior inspector, Pradeep More, Vakola police station.

According to the police, when Sheikh reached the location for the meeting, Akeel attacked him with a sharp weapon. He stabbed him, which led to immense bleeding and then he fled the scene immediately. As soon as this incident occurred, some passerby noticed the victim fallen on the ground, they rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died during treatment, added the police.

Based on the complaint filed by Shahjahan, the Vakola police registered a murder case against the accused who was later traced to Bandra and arrested.