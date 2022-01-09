Mumbai: 94% COVID-19 deaths in last 11 months were of the unvaccinated, shows BMC data

Mumbai: Ninety-four per cent of Covid deaths in Mumbai in the last 11 months were of those who were unvaccinated, while only six per cent of those fully vaccinated succumbed to the virus, as per data provided by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Civic and health officials have attributed these deaths to late diagnosis and delay in treatment, which worsened their condition.

According to the data, 4,575 deaths were reported between February 2021 and January 4 this year, of which 4,320 were deaths of those who were unvaccinated, while 225 were breakthrough deaths (deaths of those who were vaccinated and contracted the infection).

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, BMC, said the civic body has been emphasising vaccination ever since the mass immunisation drive started in Mumbai. For this purpose, they had reached out to everyone through various modes of communication, but vaccine hesitancy continues to prevail in some sections of society.

“We reached out to people from all sections of the society in a phased manner and also reached bedridden patients. But still, there are people unwilling to take the Covid vaccine despite several awareness campaigns. People should understand that Covid vaccines will reduce the severity of infection and data shows that only six per cent of Covid deaths were among those fully vaccinated; on the other hand, 94 per cent of deaths were among the unvaccinated. I urge people to come forward and get vaccinated with immediate effect to avoid contracting infection,” she said.

While Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai have steadily dropped over the months, the number of fatalities among senior citizens, which had fallen considerably after the start of immunisation, is rising once again and nearing the levels of pre-vaccination days. Currently, 96 per cent of the patients on oxygen support in hospitals in Mumbai are entirely unvaccinated.

Dr Avinash Supe, who heads Mumbai’s Covid-19 death audit committee, underlined that vaccination has brought down the death count. “Vaccination of senior citizens began in March...concerns are their antibody levels may have gone down. But, a small pool of deaths is likely to be there and senior citizens will account for the lion’s share because of comorbidities,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:51 PM IST